Insider Buying: Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Insider Acquires £143,072 in Stock

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) insider Mark Dixon purchased 42,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £143,072 ($186,948.91).

Mark Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Mark Dixon purchased 251,282 shares of IWG stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £836,769.06 ($1,093,386.99).

LON IWG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. Iwg Plc has a one year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target (up from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IWG to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

