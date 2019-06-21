Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Purchases $54,976.32 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.