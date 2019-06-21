Insider Buying: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Director Purchases $22,000.00 in Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Director Lisa Marie Sibenac purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHWY stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

