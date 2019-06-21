Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,663. Innophos has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Innophos alerts:

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Innophos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Innophos in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.