Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

HCFT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

