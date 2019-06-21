Hubert L. Allen Sells 165,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,435,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,855,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

