Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,672. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $189,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,952.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,020 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,440.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,355,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,511,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,754,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,595,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,572,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,467 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.