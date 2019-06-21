Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, President James D. Neff acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $55,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,238.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

