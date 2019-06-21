HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners cut shares of HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $828.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.33 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $143,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,087.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,590 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 219.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.