Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Up 17.9% in May

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,835,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 5,799,700 shares. Currently, 38.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 763,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 418,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5,371.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,286 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 160,534 shares during the period.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

HIBB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 11,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

