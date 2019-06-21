Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $9,534,661.20 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

