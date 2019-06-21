Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $9,534,661.20 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Hershey stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
