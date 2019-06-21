Henry Boot’s (BOOT) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of Henry Boot to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
BOOT stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 309 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.