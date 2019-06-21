Henry Boot’s (BOOT) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of Henry Boot to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

BOOT stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 309 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £1,317.50 ($1,721.55). Also, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 15,360 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £41,932.80 ($54,792.63). Insiders have sold 52,939 shares of company stock worth $13,724,136 over the last three months.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

