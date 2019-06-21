Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.88

Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and traded as low as $92.40. Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 138,568 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 million and a P/E ratio of -32.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Henderson Diversified Income’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

