Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 4,101 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEB. Maxim Group began coverage on Hemispherx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hemispherx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter.

In other Hemispherx BioPharma news, insider Thomas K. Equels bought 29,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,252.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

