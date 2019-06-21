Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,469,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 9,342,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

HP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.11. 2,077,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,669. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after buying an additional 2,256,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after buying an additional 117,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,467,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 241,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

