GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSE Systems, Inc. develops and delivers business and technology solutions by applying process control and simulation software, systems and services to the pharmaceutical and chemical research & development, energy, process and manufacturing industries worldwide. The company’s products are used in the following industries: specialty chemical, food and beverage, petroleum refining, pharmaceutical, fossil and nuclear power generation, metals and water treatment. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GVP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,562.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GSE Systems stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Quantum Capital Management owned 0.17% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

