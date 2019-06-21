Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE:GBX opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $907.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC now owns 197,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 129,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

