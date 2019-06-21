Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $10.80 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,300.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $42,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,777 shares of company stock worth $11,357,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

