Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.59. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF shares last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 1,567 shares.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVIP. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.