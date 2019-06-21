GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $145.23

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and traded as low as $144.34. GN STORE NORD A/ADR shares last traded at $144.34, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

