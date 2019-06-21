Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.08. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 17,863 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,943,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,488,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 267,267 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,961,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.