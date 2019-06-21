Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.92

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.29. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.32% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

