Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,648,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 4,396,600 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Eagle Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 463,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $7,245,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,711,012 shares of company stock worth $1,929,110. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

