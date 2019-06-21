GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.28.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.41 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 171.27%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 325,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

