Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $17.91 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $17.91.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

