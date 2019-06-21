GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.62 ($28.62).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €25.37 ($29.50) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €34.60 ($40.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.