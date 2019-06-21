Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00032514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bitbns, Koinex and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Gas has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $33.43 million and $1.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00382048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.02195572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00138608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Koinex, Coinnest, Bitinka, OKEx, Switcheo Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

