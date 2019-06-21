Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,830,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 601,945 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $22.24.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Funko to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Funko to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Funko in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 6,850 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $154,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc acquired 245,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,027.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 522,018 shares of company stock worth $10,678,183 and sold 364,089 shares worth $7,766,299. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
