Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,830,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 601,945 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Funko to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Funko to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Funko in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get Funko alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 6,850 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $154,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc acquired 245,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,027.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 522,018 shares of company stock worth $10,678,183 and sold 364,089 shares worth $7,766,299. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.