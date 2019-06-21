FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($2.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($5.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 7,951,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.86. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 510,542 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the period.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.