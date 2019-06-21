Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.26.

FL stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

