FOAM Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market cap of $14.26 million and $28,294.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00383104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02196163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,452 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.