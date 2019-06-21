Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,700 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 2,645,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,484 shares of company stock worth $8,268,317. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 251,655 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Five Below by 15.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 948,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Five Below has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

