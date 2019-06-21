First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.66

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and traded as low as $31.27. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,825,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,023,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.