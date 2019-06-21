First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 514.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

