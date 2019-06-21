First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCF. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 672,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,116,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

