Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.75

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.40. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 279,018 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68.

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

