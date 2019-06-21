Financial Analysis: Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) versus Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -17.26% -383.21% -21.26% Ranger Energy Services 1.34% 2.31% 1.44%

Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Key Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ranger Energy Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

Key Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 158.04%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Ranger Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.08 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.43 Ranger Energy Services $303.10 million 0.33 -$3.30 million $0.45 14.56

Ranger Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services. It also maintain well on production and primarily, including wireline services, such as well intervention, pipe recovery, plugging and abandonment; and snubbing services consisting well maintenance, workover, and well completion activities. In addition, the company rents equipment, such as power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, pipe handling tools, and other equipment; and offers wireline, snubbing, and fluid management services. Further, it owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points, as well as serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

