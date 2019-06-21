Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $624.65

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $624.65 and traded as low as $640.00. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares last traded at $659.95, with a volume of 23,972 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$775.00 to C$800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$725.00 to C$750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$735.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.09 by C$1.90. The company had revenue of C$7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.24 billion. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 42.7099974 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$635.50, for a total transaction of C$127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,770,812.50.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

