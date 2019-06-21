Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.06. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 135,357 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

The company has a market cap of $604.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $72,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

