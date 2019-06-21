Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.45

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 1245273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $114,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $759,610 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

