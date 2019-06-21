Evedo One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,179.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Evedo has a market cap of $130,720.00 and $8,179.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Evedo has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $730.54 or 0.07510274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015364 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,214,771 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

