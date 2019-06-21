Establishment Investment Trust (LON:ET) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $164.06

Establishment Investment Trust plc (LON:ET)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.06 and traded as low as $211.90. Establishment Investment Trust shares last traded at $211.90, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Establishment Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.30%.

The Establishment Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from a managed international portfolio of securities. Its investment policy is to invest primarily in equities issued by companies listed on regulated markets.

