Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Hold by Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Santander raised Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

