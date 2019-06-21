Entertainment One’s (ETO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Entertainment One (LON:ETO) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 573 ($7.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 572 ($7.47) to GBX 626 ($8.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Investec boosted their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 548.40 ($7.17).

Get Entertainment One alerts:

Shares of ETO opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64. Entertainment One has a 52 week low of GBX 333.20 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entertainment One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Robert McFarlane bought 10,000 shares of Entertainment One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £40,700 ($53,181.76).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.