Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in May

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.32% of Entasis Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ETTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

