Einsteinium Market Capitalization Tops $24.14 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $24.14 million and $1.84 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.01330525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000446 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042763 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,726,730 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

