E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.70 by Macquarie

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.92).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.87 ($11.48) on Monday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.