E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.70 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.92).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.87 ($11.48) on Monday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

