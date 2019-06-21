Dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Monday. Dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.96 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million and a PE ratio of 37.07.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

