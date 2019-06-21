Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Sells $2,248,220.10 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,952.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLTR opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $111.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $107.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.72.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

