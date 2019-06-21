Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price (down previously from GBX 260 ($3.40)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 361 ($4.72) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.66 ($5.22).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 44,225 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £116,754 ($152,559.78). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £20,382.50 ($26,633.35). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,708.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

